Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey, has added another piece of silverware to his list of achievements in England, after starring in Leicester's victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Amartey played the entire duration of the game as Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho netted an 88th minute penalty to hand the Foxes the charity Shield.

The center-back has now won three titles since arriving in England in the 2016 winter transfer window.

The Ghana international has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and now the Community Shield with only the EFL Cup missing in his cabinet.

The 26-year-old started in place of the injured Wesley Fofona and formed a strong defensive partnership with Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncur.

The pair kept Manchester City's attack at bay, ensuring that Leicester did not concede a goal.

Although Amartey missed the FA Cup final, which got them to play in the Shield, he looked sharp and seems to give manager Brendan Rogers options ahead of the upcoming season.

After a barren first half, which produced few opportunities, the FA Cup winners show resilience to stop the Premier League champions.

Leicester manager Brendan Rogers brought on forward Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half and his arrival proved to be the difference, after winning a penalty and making sure he smashed it in for the winner.

Amarety's compatriot Kamal Sowah was an unused substitute for Leicester City.

