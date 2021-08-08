Jamaican sprint queen Shirley Ann Fraser-Pryce promises to visit Ghana in video

Jamaican sprinter Shirley Ann Fraser-Pryce says she loves Ghana

The 4X100M Gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics has promised to visit Ghana

The Tokyo Olympic Games will end on Sunday August 8, 2021

Jamaican sprint goddess, Shirley Ann Fraser-Pryce, has pledged to visit Ghana after a successful Tokyo Olympic Games, where she won two medals including one gold.

The 100m, 200m and 4X100m sprint queen, won silver in the 100m race and gold in the 4x100m relay with the Jamaican team.

In a video posted on Twitter by 3sports, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the evergreen athlete said she loves Ghana and would visit the West African country.

Shirley Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the most decorated athletes of track and field, having won nine medals at the Olympic Games since Beijing 2008.

In a career spanning over a decade, Fraser-Pryce has four gold medals from the Olympics but holds several records in the sport and was once the fastest woman on earth.

Her decision to visit Ghana, raises the profile of the country as one of the most visited countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Many have reacted to the news, with fans asking her to come with the gold medal.

"I haven't seen Olympic gold medal before. She should bring hers so we'll at least set our eyes and see how it looks like," wrote Truth Messiah.

James on Twitter posted, "Good girl come to Ghana."

A twitter user with the name Black Sumarai wrote, "U are always welcome."

"My crush," posted Kotoko- Man Utd.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's 4X100m relay team had a disastrous baton exchange in the final race as they were disqualified, finishing the race bottom place.

Despite the disappointing feat, the team made up of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Amoah, Sean Sarfo and Emmanuel Yeboah have reacted to their performance.

In messages posted on Twitter, the athletes thanked Ghanaians for their amazing show of love.

