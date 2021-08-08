- Messi has shared his goodbyes in an emotional press conference

- The Barcelona football legend cried on live television

- Ghanaian supporters and Barca fans are expressing mixed feelings

International football legend, Messi, has officially exited FC Barcelona with an emotional press conference.

The tears of Messi that got Barca fans in Ghana weeping (Photo: Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Millions of fans worldwide watched the press engagement, which saw Messi express how unready, shocked, and sad he was, to have learned that his contract had come to an end.

News of the Barca star player's exit shocked the world as managers of the football club revealed they could not afford him any longer.

An aspect of Messi's press conference which has got him trending the world over was when he burst into tears lamenting how he had high expectations of staying in Italy with his family and not traveling amid the pandemic.

His tears attracted lots of comments from supporters in Ghana:

Another fan had a biblical twist to his tears.

Here is another supporter posting a quote of the emotional statement by Messi.

Source: Yen.com.gh