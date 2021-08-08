Jose Mourinho sent off as Roma get three red cards in chaotic pre-season clash

Roma's pre-season friendly clash against Real Betis was plunged into chaos when Alex Moreno scored for the Spanish side

Lorenzo Pellegrini felt the goal should not have stood because Moreno handled the ball over the line after it had hit the bar

His protestation earned him an early shower, with Jose Mourinho also being sent to the stands after he stormed the pitch to express his displeasure

Roma pair Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp were also sent off in dramatic scenes as Betis went on to win 5-2

Jose Mourinho had a pre-season clash to forget with his new club, AS Roma, after he was sent off as his wards took on La Liga side Real Betis.

Jose Mourinho expressed his displeasure with a decision by the referee to send off one of his players. Photo By Joaquin Corchero.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho earned his marching orders after storming the pitch to protest a decision by the referee to red card Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Metro UK reports Spanish referee Figueroa Vazquez sent Pellegrini for an early shower after he protested for the match official's decision to allow Alex Moreno's goal stand.

The Roma ace was adamant the goal should not have stood as Moreno had handled the ball over the line after a shot had hit the bar.

The move by Vazquez to show Pellegrini the red card saw the match descend to further chaos as Mourinho rushed onto the pitch to express his own displeasure.

His furious protestation earned the experienced Portuguese manager marching orders as well.

Things went from bad to worse as Roma's Gianluca Mancini was also red-carded before his teammate Rick Karsdorp was also sent off.

At the time, both teams were tied 2-2 with Rodri and Nabil Fekir scoring for Betis as Eldor Shomurodov and Mancini found the back of the net for Roma.

However, Betis went on to take advantage of Roma's numerical deficiency and lack of tactical support from the touchline to score in the closing stages of the tie to win 5-2.

Christian Tello and Robert all got their names on the scoresheet in the closing stages of the clash.

Mourinho's Roma hammers Seri D side 10-0

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Mourinho got his AS Roma career to a flying start, albeit via a friendly as his team thrashed Serie D side Montecatini 10-0 in a preseason game.

This was Mourinho’s first match in charge of the Italian side since he was announced as the new manager in May.

The game was played in Trigoria and Roma were in rampant form right from the start as they bagged their opener after nine minutes.

Borja Mayoral scored a hat trick while the other goals came from Carles Perez, Gianluca Mancini, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Zaniolo, Nicola Zalewski, and Amadou Diawara as well as an own goal from Santi.

