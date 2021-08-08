Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien is surprised Messi is leaving Barcelona

The Argentina superstar is leaving the Catalan giants after 21 years

Messi is reportedly on the radar of French giants PSG

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien is shocked that six time Ballon D'or winner, Lionel Messi is leaving Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The Catalan giants confirmed the legendary forward was leaving the club after failure to reach an agreement over his stay at the club despite earlier reports that he is taking a 50% pay-cut.

Essien, who played many times against the diminutive player, took to Twitter to express his surprise about the news.

Leo Messi is Barca - Michael Essien can't believe Argentina superstar is leaving Barcelona. SOURCE: Twitter/ @goal

Source: Twitter

"I am not a FC Barcelona fan but I still can't believe Leo will leave Barca, Leo is Barca and Barca is Leo. I hope there will be a u-turn somehow," wrote the former Chelsea midfielder.

Messi's exit is due to financial and structural problems with regards to regulations in the La Liga.

Although the player wanted to stay, his demands were financially high for the club to meet.

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)," Barcelona wrote in a statement on their official website.

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled."

Meanwhile, Messi in a press conference on Sunday was left tearful as he said his goodbyes to Barcelona.

"This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that's what we all wanted more than anything," said Messi.

"We'd always made this our own, we were at home. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. But today, we have to say goodbye to all of this."

Michael Essien played against Messi during his days with Chelsea and Real Madrid.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien, has dropped a classic photo of his playing days in a defensive wall with Ballack, Dogba, Lampard and Shevchenko.

The seriously looking wall was defending a freekick with all five players sternly watching on.

In a photo sighted on Twitter by YEN.com.gh, posted by the player-turned coach, Essien is marveled by the big names in that wall.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh