Tottenham silence rivals Arsenal in pre-season friendly

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Arsenal warm-up clash ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Gunners

Heung-Min Son scored the only goal of the clash to earn Spurs the bragging rights

Arsenal's defeat came only days after another loss in the hands of rivals Chelsea

Arsenal have suffered their second successive defeat against London rivals in a matter of days after falling to Tottenham Hotspur in a warm-up match on Sunday, August 8.

Arsenal's defeat came only days after another loss in the hands of rivals Chelsea. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners were desperate to redeem themselves having suffered a 2-1 defeat against London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates in the Mind Series tournament.

However, the Mikel Arteta-tutored side were unable to bounce back as they took on Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs, who were fresh from a 2-2 draw against the Blues in their own fixture in midweek proved a hard nut to crack as they secured a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Heung-Min Son scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute of the match to earn Spurs the bragging rights.

The hosts had a bright start into the fixture as Lucas Moura and Dele Alli got into attacking positions in the box but could not make the chances count.

Son had the best chance to put his side ahead in the early exchanges after he appeared to have been set up by Sanchez but fluffed the opportunity as he fired just wide.

The visitors should have broken the deadlock at the half-hour mark through Alexander Lacazette, but the Frenchman was unlucky as his effort rattled the woodwork.

Dele retaliated almost immediately, but his shot was stopped by the post as both teams headed into the break all level.

With just 11 minutes left on the clock, Son was finally able to find the back of the net as he fired home from Lo Celso's assist.

Efforts by Arsenal to equalise proved futile as the home side held on to claim a famous win.

The Gunners' humiliating defeat came only days before the start of the new Premier League season.

