Hearts of Oak end season with double after FA Cup victory over Ashantigold

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, ended the 2020/21 season in style after adding the MTN FA Cup title to the Ghana Premier League trophy.

The Phobians defeated Ashantigold on penalties in the MTN FA Cup to complete the double for the first time in 21 years.

Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah was the hero of the day after he scored his penalty with his opposite number Kofi Mensah missing, as the Phobians won 8-7.

In a game filled with high intensity, it was the Accra-based club that came close in the early minutes after Patrick Razak was sent through, but his effort was equaled met by the Ashantigold goalie.

The Miners had their own opportunity but Mark Agyekum could not just connect.

Midfielder Benjamin Afutu's powerful header from a Hearts of Oak corner hit the crossbar as the first half remained goalless.

The Phobians applied more pressure with their Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka firing one from long range, only for it to deflect into the hands of Kofi Mensah.

The game was forced into extra time with both teams playing cautiously, knowing conceding at that time could be deadly.

After 120 minutes, the game had to be settled on penalties, and out of the first five spot kicks, both teams missed two kicks.

However, goalkeeper Richard Attah will emerge the hero of the game, squeezing his kick into the net before his opposite man, Kofi Mensah, missed to hand Hearts the victory.

It is the first time Hearts are winning the double since the 2001 season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Accra Hearts of Oak have officially been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season despite defeat on the final day to WAFA.

The Phobians were confirmed winners of the league last week after their draw against Liberty Professionals but were handed the trophy in a coronation ceremony at WAFA on Saturday.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Premier League on Twitter, the 21 times champions were handed the trophy and their medals.

