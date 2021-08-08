Fast rising musician Black Sherif served fans with entertainment at FA Cup final

The first and second sermon hitmaker performed before the mouthwatering encounter

Hearts of Oak beat Ashantigold on penalties to secure the double this season

Fast rising Ghanaian rapper and trap music artist, Black Sherif, thrilled fans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday before the MTN FA Cup between Hearts and Ashantigold.

The first and second sermon hitmaker got fans on their feet, singing to his famous songs as the FA Cup final produced high quality entertainment.

In photos posted on Twitter by 3Sports taken by 442GH, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the artist of the moment is seen in high spirits entertaining the thousands of fans that trooped to the stadium.

Having been billed to perform before the game on Sunday, Black Sherif did not disappoint, warming the fans into the mood for the season's finale.

The moment he started to perform the second sermon, the whole stadium went agog, with viewers dancing and singing along the famous phrase, "Kwaku Frimpong de asem beba."

After his performance, the highly anticipated game between Ashantigold and Hearts of Oak kick started.

Hearts of Oak ended the game as victors, after an 8-7 penalty shootout victory over their rivals Ashantigold.

In an intense encounter, both sides created chances, but could not capitalize and the game had to be settled after 120 minutes.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah was the hero of the day after netting the winner for the Rainbow club.

It was their second title of the season, having already won the Ghana Premier League.

