English-born Omari Forson has extended his contract at Manchester United

The 12-year-old has penned a long term deal with the Red Devils

Omari Forson was promoted to the U-23's after a good 2020/21 season

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

English-born Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Omari Nathan Forson, has reportedly signed a contract extension at Manchester United.

The teen sensation signed a long term deal that will keep him at the club for a long period after a successful 2020/21 season.

According to utdreport Academy on Twitter, the 17-year-old has pledged his future with the English giants.

Ghanaian starlet Omari Forson signs contract extension at Manchester United. SOURCE: Twitter/ @utdreportAcad @ManUtd

Source: Twitter

Omari-Forson joined the Red Devils in 2020, after spells with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs.

The England U-17 player impressed in his first campaign, which saw him promoted from the U-18 team to the U-23's, scoring on his debut in the Premier League II.

He is expected to continue his development with the youth side but could make his senior debut this season, as manager Ole Gunnar Solksjear keeps an eye on him.

The United manager is revered for giving young talents the opportunity, and it is likely Omari Forson could get his chance in Cup games.

Last season, he made 20 appearances for the U-18 team, scoring five goals and creating six before his surprise inclusion in the U-23's game against Derby.

He scored and created an assists after 76 minutes as Manchester United won that game by 5-2.

He has been active in pre-season with the U-23's, scoring in the 2-2 draw with Kidminster Harriers.

Manchester United begin their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Leeds United on August 14, 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, talented Ghanaian footballer, Kingsley Asante Ofori, has been gifted a new Toyoto Corolla Hybrid after winning the Player of the Month award at Finnish club, SJK SJK Seinäjoki.

The 19-year-old was adjudged best player for the month of July at SJK Seinäjoki after he distinguished himself among his peers.

In a post on the club's website, SJK Academy confirmed the player will receive the car following his outstanding display in July.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh