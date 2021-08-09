Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi represented Africa at the closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo Olympic Games ended on Sunday, August 8, 2021, after a colourful closing ceremony

The next Olympic Games will be held in Paris

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian boxer and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, climbed the podium to represent the continent of Africa at the closing ceremony of the games.

Having ended Ghana's 29-year wait for an Olympic medal, the 20-year-old became a fans' favourite and he is now seen as a beacon of hope for the continent.

The young boxer took to Twitter to express his pride after he was called to represent Africa during the closing ceremony.

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi proud after representing Africa at the closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020. SOURCE: Twitter/ @GhanaOlympic

Source: Twitter

"I represented Africa at the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympic 2020. Congratulations to all who won a medal, and to those who did not, better time will come for all. Representing our various nations comes with PRIDE as well," wrote Samuel Takyi.

Takyi was joined by athletes from other continents, as the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, gave his closing speech.

“For the first time since the pandemic began, the entire world came together,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

“Sport returned to centre stage. Billions of people around the globe were united by emotion, sharing moments of joy and inspiration. This gives us hope. This gives us faith in the future.”

“Over the last 16 days, you amazed us with your sporting achievements. With your excellence, with your joy, with your tears, you created the magic of these Olympic Games.

In a colourful ceremony in Tokyo, on Sunday August 8, 2021, the Olympic flame was extinguished with the baton passed to Paris for the next games in 2024.

“Tonight the Olympic flame that has lit up Tokyo will quietly go out. But the hope that has been ignited here will never be extinguished,” Tokyo 2020 President HASHIMOTO Seiko said at the ceremony.

“These Games took place in the midst of a severe pandemic, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to all those in medical services, to everyone who supported and contributed to the Games, and to our hosts, the people of Japan."

Ghana returns with a bronze medal despite some impressive showing by the athletes, including the 4X100m relay team that reached the final of the race.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 20-year-old bronze medalist at the just ended Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi, has some inspiring words for athletes who have dreams of reaching the highest level.

Samuel Takyi has advised young athletes to never give up on their dreams following his success at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a post on Twitter, by the young Boxer, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the featherweight fighter also pleaded with parents to support their children accomplish their dreams.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen