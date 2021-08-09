Barca beats Ronaldo-led Juve to win 1st trophy after Lionel Messi's departure

Sergio Busquests guided Barcelona to their first trophy after Lionel Messi's Camp Nou exit over the weekend

The Catalans claimed a 3-0 triumph over Juventus at Camp Nou as they wrap up their pre-season preparations in style

They may have found a way to give their fans assurance despite the departure of the Argentine superstar

Barcelona may have found a way to assure their fans that they will be fine without Lionel Messi following their 3-0 victory over Juventus to lift the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou over the weekend.

The day started on a gloomy note as they watched their legend Lionel Messi say his goodbyes after committing 21 years of his career to the club in a highly emotional atmosphere.

Then they proceeded to the pitch later in the day to battle their Serie A counterparts in a match that saw the hosts claim a convincing win in the absence of their inspirational captain.

Sergio Busquests lifting Barcelona's first trophy after Lionel Messi's era following a 3-0 triumph over Juventus at Camp Nou. Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images

Summer signing Memphis Depay struck first in the third minute of the encounter from close range after being set up by teammate Yusuf Demir with a timely pass.

The Dutchman allowed the ball to advance towards Wojciech Szczesny's goal area before sending a left-footed ball into the back of the net.

His goal gave the Catalans who were earlier brooding over the departure of their captain something to celebrate while setting the tone of the game as reported by Barca Blaugranes.

Depay and Jordi Alba also combined to increase their lead shortly after taking the lead but the Spaniard's cross from the left flank couldn't locate any of his teammates as a Juve defender sent it out of play.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick didn't enter the net

Cristiano Ronaldo made efforts to restore parity through a free-kick from the edge of Barcelona's danger zone but Neto was in the right place to stop the ball from crossing his goal line while the referee sounded the halftime whistle immediate.

On return to the pitch for the second half, Alvaro Morata tried putting his name on the scores sheet but his effort went a little off-target and Ronald Koeman's men took the advantage to double their lead in the 57th minute.

Martin Braithwaite headed home Depay's superb corner kick despite Juve's 18-yard box being crowded while Ruiqi Puig sent home an astonishing strike to the left side of the post to make it three for Koeman's men while they get ready for their La Liga opener against Real Sociedad next weekend.

Why did Lionel Messi break down at Barcelona?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lionel Messi officially confirmed that he will be leaving Barcelona to join another European club as he made a farewell speech at Camp Nou, The Sun.

The 34-year-old spent 21 years with La Blaugrana and won many trophies with the Catalan club until his contract got expired at the end of last season.

The Argentine international who won his first senior trophy for his country in the past month was in tears as he thanked the fans for their hospitality all through his stay with the club.

