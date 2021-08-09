Cesc Fabregas has shared touching story of the first day he met Argentine star Messi at the La Masia Academy

The former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder explained that the Argentine was impressive in his first training

Fabregas is currently playing for French side Monaco while Lionel Messi is expected to make a move to PSG

Cesc Fabregas has delivered a touching tribute for Lionel Messi disclosing how he first met the Argentine footballer during their days at the La Masia Academy before they graduated and become world stars.

It is no longer a news that Lionel Messi has left Spanish giants Barcelona after 21 years even though many fans are still battling to come to terms about the latest development.

Lionel Messi actually wanted to remain at the Camp Nou and even agreed to take lower salary, but the Catalans were unable to register their legend for the coming League season.

Cesc Fabregas and Messi while in action for Barcelona. Photo by Denis Doyle

And as things stand presently, Lionel Messi is expected to be on his way to French giants Paris Saint-Germain where he would be the highest paid player in the world.

According to the report on Sportbible and GOAL, Cesc Fabregas explained that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer and someone he will continue to cherish.

Cesc Fabregas' reaction

"I will always remember the day you came to the dressing room at 13 years old and we were told an Argentine kid had come to try out," the former Chelsea midfielder tweeted in a thread.

"You sat down and never said a word. The coach told me to go in strong in a one-on-one exercise against you, you looked so small that I thought I'd take the ball off you in a second.

"Silly me, you left me on the floor and from there I knew you were something special."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Lionel Messi will no longer star at Barcelona as he has now been heavily linked with a move with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Unable to come to terms with the news, devastated supporters have continued to throng Camp Nou in solidarity with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Fan Sided reports.

As he headed out of Camp Nou following the press conference, Messi was seen signing autographs on photos and shirts for fans.

