Andre Ayew has revealed what he thinks about Qatar's preparation towards the Fifa World Cup

Ayew is now playing for Qatari side Al Sadd after joining them this summer

Qatar will host the next edition of the World Cup in 2022

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has revealed what he thinks about Qatar's preparation to host the next edition of the Fifa World Cup.

Qatar are set to host the first ever Fifa World Cup in the gulf region from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

Ayew, who just completed his move to play with Qatari side Al Sadd in July, is impressed with the progress the country has made.

Andre Ayew: Qatar is more than ready to host the 2022 World Cup. Source: Twitter/AlsaddSC

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The 31-year old, in an interview with the Al Sadd website, opined his satisfaction with the facilities in the country.

“From what I have seen, the preparations have been great. They’re top class. I think Qatar is more than ready for the World Cup.

"They have the stadiums, the training facilities and hotels. There is everything here for the World Cup to go perfectly. I know it’s going to be a great World Cup."

I hope Ghana will be able to qualify and I will be able to play the World Cup at my home in Doha.”

Ayew will be hoping to lead Ghana to a return to the World Cup in Qatar. Ghana's qualification process begins in September when they take on South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in Group G of the CAF qualifiers.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Andre Ayew is set to sign for Al Sadd after the Qatari club announced his capture on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Ayew is a free agent after leaving English side Swansea following the 2020/2021 season. Many would wonder why the 31-year-old would join the Al Sadd in his prime.

Although we can not answer that question, YEN.com.gh has put together some interesting things for you to know about the Qatari club.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh