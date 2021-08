Barca fans mob Messi moments after he shed tears during last press conference

Lionel Messi expressed emotions during his farewell press conference at Spanish club Barcelona on Sunday, August 8

The 34-year-old, in his remarks, stated that he was not ready to leave the club and that he thought he would continue

He however took time to sign autographs for some of his supporters who mobbed him as he headed out of the Camp Nou

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi could not help but burst into tears during his parting press conference at Catalan club Barcelona on Sunday, August 8, GiveMeSport reports.

The Argentine will no longer play at the Spanish club according to a statement by the club last week, and Messi confirmed his exit over the weekend.

He stated that he wanted to stay where he lived all his life and a contract between himself and the club had been agreed upon, only for La Liga to raise alarm over the club’s wage cap.

Lionel Messi breaks down during farewell press conference at Barcelona. Photo: Eric Alonso

Source: Getty Images

Consequently, Messi will no longer star at Barcelona as he has now been heavily linked with a move with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Unable to come to terms with the news, devastated supporters have continued to throng Camp Nou in solidarity with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Fan Sided reports.

As he headed out of Camp Nou following the press conference, Messi was seen signing autographs on photos and shirts for fans.

He is still yet to come to terms that he would be leaving the club where he had featured for almost two decades, but still had time for fans.

As the 34-year-old drove out of the facility, he was mobbed by a number of fans who presented him with shirts and photos – and he, in turn, signed on them.

PSG supporters waiting for Messi at the airport

Meanwhile, excitement has eclipsed the whole of Paris as quite a number of PSG supporters have thronged the airport waiting for the arrival of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

They can be seen screaming Messi’s name while holding flares in scenes that look chaotic.

During his press conference on Sunday, August 8, Messi was asked about his next move and the possibility of joining PSG.

If he joins PSG, they will be able to field a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Barcelona may have found a way to assure their fans that they will be fine without Lionel Messi following their 3-0 victory over Juventus to lift the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou over the weekend.

The day started on a gloomy note as they watched their legend Lionel Messi say his goodbyes after committing 21 years of his career to the club in a highly emotional atmosphere.

Then they proceeded to the pitch later in the day to battle their Serie A counterparts in a match that saw the hosts claim a convincing win in the absence of their inspirational captain.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh