Asante Kotoko has congratulated rivals Hearts after winning the FA Cup

Despite the hostilities between the two clubs, Kotoko applauded their achievements

Hearts beat Asantigold to win the MTN FA Cup

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have congratulated their fierce rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, after winning the 2020/21 Premier League and FA Cup double.

Hearts of Oak beat Ashantigold on penalties on Sunday, August 8, 2021, to win the FA Cup to add to their Ghana Premier League triumph.

The Porcupine Warriors, in a post on Twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh, sent congratulatory message to Hearts of Oak.

Rivalry aside: Asante Kotoko congratulate Hearts for winning the double. SOURCE: Twitter/ @MTNFACupGH @AsanteKotoko_SC

The Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult season, missing out on the Ghana Premier League, following the defeat to Hearts of Oak on June 27, 2021.

Their painful loss in Accra, led to a series of defeats, including a final day loss to Elmina Sharks.

Their FA Cup journey was then ended by Berekum Chelsea, who beat the Reds on penalties in the quarter finals of the competition.

"Congratulations Hearts of Oak on winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup titles. See you next season," wrote the Porcupine Warriors.

The Phobians are winning the domestic double for the first time in 21 years, following their penalty shootout victory over Ashantigold in the FA Cup.

Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League after winning the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are being considered for the CAF Confederation Cup, together with Medeama SC.

