Kojo, a 27-year-old Ghanaian millionaire, has proposed to his girlfriend in a loved-up and heartwarming video

The young man became a millionaire after years of mastering his skills in Forex trading

Lots of social media users have been celebrating Kojo Forex's new move after watching the video

A young graduate from the University of Ghana, known as Kojo Forex, has proposed marriage to his girlfriend after exactly one year after meeting her.

Kojo Forex, who has indicated in some of her YouTube videos that his net worth is more than GHc 1 million, said he met the beautiful lady on her birthday the previous year.

The gentleman who is only 27 is known to have at least one mansion, a customized Mercedes Benz car, and runs his own ventures, chiefly Forex trading, that generates money for him.

Social media reactions

When Kojo Forex's video surfaced online, many of his followers came to celebrate with him.

Below were some of their heartwarming comments.

theinvestor.charles said:

Ok.. that's the reason you said when ever you wear your green kaftan something big was around the corner. Respect bro.

dean_sheamus indicated:

Bless up man keep soaring higher

_prince.cole encouraged himself saying:

Congrats bro...we go reach soo

