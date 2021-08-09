Thomas Partey will miss the opening weeks of the English Premier League

The 28-year-old will miss three weeks of action after picking up an injury in pre-season

Arsenal start the season with a trip to Brentford on Friday

Deputy Ghana captain and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, will miss the first three weeks of the season due to an injury he sustained during the pre-season friendly against Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is expected to miss the games against Brentford and Chelsea, when the Premier League begins this weekend.

Arsenal FC confirmed the Ghana international will be out for three weeks.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey to miss first three weeks of new season. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Arsenal

"Right ankle. Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea last Sunday. Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training in approximately three weeks," wrote the club.

Thomas Partey's injuries troubles have become a problem for manager, Mikel Arteta, who has the Ghanaian in his plans for the upcoming campaign.

It was the Ghanaian's first pre-season with the club since joining from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last summer.

The former Rojiblanco was limited to many games last season, due to the niggling injuries.

The London based club have not won any of their four pre-season friendlies ahead of the season opener on Friday.

Thomas Partey played in the defeat to Hibernian, and the draw against Scottish champions Rangers before his injury in the Chelsea game. The Gunners also lost to Tottenham on Sunday.

The deputy Ghana captain could return for Arsenal's game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

He played 32 games in all competitions for Arsenal last season.

