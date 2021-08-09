Maxwell Konadu has sent out a congratulatory message to Hearts coach

Samuel Boadu led Hearts of Oak to the MTN FA Cup title after winning the League last month

Konadu used to coach rivals Asante Kotoko

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu, has applauded the efforts of Hearts of Oak gaffer Samuel Boadu.

Boadu led Hearts of Oak to their first double season since 2000 after coaching them to victory in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.

Hearts beat AshantiGold 8-7 on penalties to win the MTN FA Cup trophy after both sides drew goalless in regulation time.

Former Asante Kotoko coach congratulates Hearts of Oak's Samuel Boadu. Source: Twitter/footballgh

Source: Twitter

After the exploits of the Phobians and their coach, former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu, has sent out a congratulatory message to Boadu.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Konadu congratulated Boadu by calling him his brother.

"CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER "

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Konadu was in charge of Kumasi Asante Kotoko when the 2020/2021 season began but was fired in December.

Kotoko then lost a seven-point lead they had at one point in the league and eventually lost the league to their rivals Hearts of Oak.

Konadu, though, was appointed by Legon Cities with three games to end the season to save them from being relegated.

Konadu eventually saved the Legon side on the last game day of the season after a 3-2 victory over Eleven Wonders.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maxwell Konadu claims a lack of unity was the reason why Kumasi Asante Kotoko did not win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko were leading the league with seven points but eventually lost the title to fierce rivals, Hearts of Oak by four points.

Konadu, who started the season with Kotoko but was relieved of his duty in December, claims the cause of the club’s downfall was disunity amongst the players, and other management officials.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen