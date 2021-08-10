Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana makes Ligue 1 Team of The Week

The teen sensation scored on his league debut for Stade Rennais

His goal against RC Lens earned Rennes a draw in the league opener

Talented Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana was no time in writing his name in the history books of Ligue 1, after making the team of the week on his debut.

The 19-year-old took only 14 minutes to announce his presence in France, netting his first Ligue 1 goal as Stade Rennais were held at home by RC Lens.

French leading football tabloid, L'Equipe named the Ghanaian in the best eleven of the weekend.

Having joined Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window in a mouthwatering move from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland, the youngster impressed in pre-season earning him a place in the starting line up on Sunday.

His electric pace on the flanks caused problems for the RC Lens team, and after receiving a through ball from Flavien Tait, Sulemana took on a Lens defender before beautifully curling in the opener.

However, his lead lasted for only five minutes as Seko Fofona leveled for the visitors at the Stade de la Route de Lorient.

The Ghana international lasted sixty minutes and was replaced by Belgium-born Jeremy Doku.

Kamaldeen Sulemana is joined in the team of the week by some of the best players in Ligue 1, including PSG duo of Kaylor Navas and Ander Herrera as well as Olympique Marseille's Dimitri Payet.

Last season, Sulemana, bagged ten goals for FC Nordsjaelland, raising eyebrows across Europe with Ajax and Manchester United keen on signing him, however, he made a last minute switch to fans.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is a versatile attacker and he is noted for his dribbling qualities and ability to play across the frontline, from the flanks and as a center forward.

