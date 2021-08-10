Legon Cities have tweeted to congratulate Hearts of Oak after winning the FA Cup

They also challenged the Phobians ahead of the 2021/2022 season

A tweep responded by telling the Royals to concentrate on their own race

Ghana Premier club Legon Cities have sent out a congratulatory message to Accra Hearts of Oak after their exploits this season.

Hearts completed the league and cup double after winning the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, 8 August by beating AshantiGold on penalties.

The Phobians also won the Ghana Premier League by four points and have thus qualified to represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League.

Odododiodo PSG: Fan responds to Legon Cities as they throw a challenge to Hearts of Oak for next season.

With their latest feat many have sent their congratulations to the Rainbow club and fellow Premier League side Legon Cities also saw it fit to commend the efforts of their neighbours.

Legon Cities sent out a tweet which was spotted by YEN.com.gh to congratulate the Phobians and also throw a challenge to them.

"Congratulations to @HeartsOfOakGH for doing the double this season. We will give you a good run for your money next season. #TheRoyals"

The tweet by the Royals elicited some response from fans who were surprised with the challenge by the Legon Club.

@TerryTyron1 on twitter responded to Legon Cities by saying:

"Hey hey hey... Odododiodio PSG think of signing Messi instead, if not that Paa.. which run can u give phooobia Face with tears of joy"

Hearts of Oak have now automatically won the treble after a GFA rule which states that when a team wins both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup they are automatic winners of the Super Cup.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu, has applauded the efforts of Hearts of Oak gaffer Samuel Boadu.

Boadu led Hearts of Oak to their first double season since 2000 after coaching them to victory in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.

Hearts beat AshantiGold 8-7 on penalties to win the MTN FA Cup trophy after both sides drew goalless in regulation time.

