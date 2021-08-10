The Ghanaian contingent in Algeria helped their teams to victory in their league games

All the three players scored on Monday night to aid their club to a strong finish

The Algerian league is coming to a conclusion as the teams approach the business end

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

It was a good start of the week for Ghanaian players in the Algerian League as all three players scored for their respective clubs.

The Algerian League is coming to a conclusion with three games to go and clubs are eager to finish the season strong.

The Ghanaian contingent in the league have taken the task head on as Joseph Esso, Kwame Opoku and Daniel Lomotey registered their names on the score sheet for their various clubs according to DZFoot.

Ghanaian players star in Algerian League with goals for their clubs. Source: Twitter/dzfoot_en

Source: Twitter

Former Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak striker put his side ahead in their game against CA Bordj Bou Arreridj. Esso scored in the second minute to send his side to a 3-0 victory.

Elsewhere, Daniel Lomotey scored his debut goal for his club ES Setif as they beat US Biskra 4-0. Lomotey scored the final goal of the game to seal the victory as Setif cemented their place in the second position.

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku was on hand to score a last gasp winner for USM Alger as they beat Paradou 2-1. Opoku scored in the 93rd minute after Paradou had equalised in the 89th minute.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian starlet Kamaldeen Sulemana had the best start imaginable in Rennes colours as he scored on his Ligue 1 debut.

The 19-year old who joined Rennes last month, only needed 14 minutes to show the Rennes faithful what he was about.

Kamaldeen's goal helped Stade Rennais to earn a point after their game with Lens ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news:

Source: Yen