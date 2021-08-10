Frank Lampard has named Man United and Liverpool among the clubs he expected to challenge for the Premier League next season

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea will not have an easy challenge for the Premier League title despite landing the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

Man City, who won the league during the 2020/21 season will be looking to defend the crown. Photo: Getty Images.

It is understood the Blues have already agreed to a £97.5million transfer deal for the Inter Milan forward.

Lukaku has since undergone a successful medical in Milan and he is now due to fly to London to seal the transfer.

A proven goalscorer was top on Thomas Tuchel's transfer wishlist and the landing of the Belgian star is expected to solve Chelsea's attack problem.

And when asked if big-spending Blues are now outright Premier League challengers ahead of Man City, Lampard noted he expects the title race to be wide open with both Man United and Liverpool in the frame.

"No, I don’t think you can discount Manchester United. They were not far off last year and they’ve gone again and I think brought in really impressive signings," Metro UK quoted him saying.

"And I think Liverpool will be the same. They missed huge players through injury for a big part of last season and the year before they were one of the best teams we’ve seen in the Premier League."

"So you definitely can’t discount those as much as you can’t discount the teams pushing those from beneath or just behind," he added.

Chelsea will be desperate to close the 19-point gap that separated them with league winners, Man City, as they plot a title charge.

However, that will not come easy considering City have also further reinforced their squad following the arrival of Jack Grealish in a £100m record deal from Aston Villa.

United, on the other hand, have sealed two major signings in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane who joined from La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

