Ghana captain Andre Ayew has scored his first goal for Al Sadd

The 31-year-old was on target as Al Sadd beat Figueres of Spain in pre-season

His manager Xavi Hernandez is impressed by how quick Ayew has settled

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, scored his first goal for Qatari giants Al Sadd as they defeated Spanish lower tier side Figueres in a pre-season friendly.

The 31-year-old netted Al Sadd's first goal as they came from a goal down to beat their opponents 5-3 in Olot, Spain, where they are camping ahead of the start of the new season.

In a video posted on Twitter by Sports Journalist, Rahman Osman, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Al Sadd manager Xavi is seen applauding the Ghanaian's strike.

Al Sadd manager Xavi applauds as Andre Ayew scores first goal for the club; video drops. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AlsaddSC

Andre Ayew joined Al Sadd in the summer transfer window, on a two-year deal with the option of extending for a further year, after leaving Swansea City.

The ex-Marseille seems to have settled in quick, scoring his first goal in his first pre-season game.

Al Sadd were down to two goals after the first half, before Ayew pulled one back right after the break.

Algerian forward, Baghdad Bounedjah then leveled after sixty minutes, before former Arsenal and Villareal star, Santi Carzola put Al Sadd in the lead from the spot.

Baghdad Bounedjah scored his second of the game with 15 minutes remaining before second half substitute Mohammad Al-Manai completed the victory.

The Spanish out got a late consolation but it was not enough as Al Sadd won the match.

The Ghana international and his Al Sadd teammates will be in Barcelona till August 14, 2021, before returning to Qatar for the start of the Stars League.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Andre Ayew is set to sign for Al Sadd after the Qatari club announced his capture on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Ayew is a free agent after leaving English side Swansea following the 2020/2021 season.

Many would wonder why the 31-year-old would join the Al Sadd in his prime.

Although we can not answer that question, YEN.com.gh has put together some interesting things for you to know about the Qatari club.

Source: Yen