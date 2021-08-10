The English Premier League begins on Friday August 13, 2021

Eleven Ghanaian players will be involved in action for their clubs this season

Amartey, Ayew and Partey are expected to light up the season for their clubs

The world most popular league, the English Premier League returns on Friday, August 13, 2021, for the 2021/22 season with several Ghanaian players set to lead their clubs.

The West African country will be represented by eleven players in eight different clubs.

Black Stars quartet Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Baba Rahman are expected to play crucial roles for their respective clubs.

YEN.com.gh looks at players from Ghana in the English Premier League and the clubs they will be representing.

Meet the eleven Ghanaian footballers set for the 2021/22 EPL season. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Arsenal @LCFC @CPCF @Chelsea

Source: Twitter

ARSENAL

Thomas Partey

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey, is an important player for the Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta has the Ghanaian in his players for the season which starts of Friday.

Unfortunately for the London club, the 28-year-old will not start the season with his teammates as he nurses an ankle injury. But, he is expected to make a return in three weeks time.

When Partey is fit, he is a started for Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah

The English-born Ghanaian is still waiting for his breakthrough season, despite being promoted to the first team since last season. Competition for a starting role has been fierce, with the 21-year-old having to battle for a place with Alexander Lacazette and captain Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng.

BRENTFORD

Tariqe Fosu helped Brentford earn promotion to the topflight last season, playing 41 games and scoring four times as the Bees secured topflight football. The 25-year-old has been a regular at Brentford, but he would have to work extremely hard to meet the demands of the English Premier League.

BRIGHTON

Tariq Lamptey

The highly rated wing-back is on the radar of several clubs including Everton despite spending most of last season on the sidelines with an injury. Lamptey is expected to be fully fit for the upcoming season. He is a starter and a regular member of manager Graham Potter.

The 20-year-old is one of the few English-born Ghanaian players, the football association is working on getting them play for the Black Stars.

CHELSEA

Baba Abdul Rahman

Left-back Baba Abdul Rahman is hoping for a good season under manager Thomas Tuchel. The Black Stars defender has struggled since joining the Blues to earn a starting role.

However, if his form in pre-season is any thing to go by, Rahman could be in contention for a role at Chelsea this season. He will be fighting for a position with Ben Chiwell, Emerson Palmieri and Marcus Alonso.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jordan Ayew

Striker Jordan Ayew needs no introduction to the English Premier League, as two seasons ago, he was Crystal Palace's player of the season. Last season was a terrible year for the 29-year-old. Although he scored only once, he played week in week out for Roy Hodgson's side.

But this season, he will be working with former Arsenal player, Patrick Vieira. His position at Palace is never threatened.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp is an important player for Crystal Palace. His only problem has been injuries, but without that, he is a regular member of the team just like compatriot Jordan Ayew.

LEICESTER CITY

Daniel Amartey

Fresh off winning the Community Shield, Amartey should start when Leicester begin their season with a home game against Wolves. Amartey was splendid when he partnered Caglar Soyuncur as they kept 100 million pouns Jack Grealish and his Manchester City teammates at bay.

Hopefully, he stays injury free, then he will be a key player for Brendan Rogers.

Kamal Sowah

Young midfielder Kamal Sowah has seen some game time in pre-season with the Foxes, but it will take some extraordinary performances to get him break into the Leicester first team. However, a role from the bench is inevitable, if he is not sent on loan.

SOUTHAMPTON

Mohammed Salisu

The 22-year-old had a good finish to his maiden season in England, after his big money move from Real Valladolid. He struggled in the beginning with injuries and manager Ralph Hassenhutl took time to integrate him into the team.

However, immediately he got into his groove, he started to play games and was crucial to their survival last season.

WATFORD

Kwadwo Baah joined Watford in the transfer window, although Manchester City had already made inquiries about his availability during his time with Rochdale last season. He opted to join the newly promoted side, as he seeks regular play time.

The German-born will be making his debut when Watford hosts Aston Villa on Saturday.

