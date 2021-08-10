Ghana's athletics team return home to a heroic welcome after Tokyo Olympic Games

A first batch of athletes and officials have touched down in Accra after the Olympic Games

The team led by NSA chairman Dr. Peter Twumasi were given a heroic welcome

Ghana won bronze at the just ended Olympic Games

Some members of Ghana's athletics team and officials, have arrived in the country and were warmly received at the Kotoko International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The team led by National Sports Authority chairman, Dr. Peter Twumasi, arrived home after two weeks of fierce competition in Tokyo.

In a video posted on Twitter, by the Ghana Olympic team, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team was met by journalists and a group of fans.

Ghana won bronze at the Olympics Games in boxing, to end the 29-year wait for a medal for the country.

“When we set out to Tokyo, many Ghanaians didn’t have the belief that these athletes could break the 29 year old medal drought. Today, these athletes have redeemed the image of Ghana at the Olympics,” said Ben Nunoo Mensah, who is President of the Olympic Team.

”It has taken us 29 years to do this. We achieved so much in Tokyo, with the 4x100m quartet’s qualification to the final a major achievement.”

Samuel Takyi, who won the medal, is yet to arrive and will be part of the second batch expected to land on Friday.

The track and field team athletes will head to the United States, where most of them are based.

Meanwhile, Ghana will immediately begin preparations for the All African Games to be hosted in the country in 2023.

