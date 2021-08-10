The GFA has announced the date for when the new Ghana Premier League season will start

18 clubs will be competing for the chance to win the trophy

Accra Hearts of Oak will begin their defence of their Premier League title in October

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Accra Hearts of Oak will begin the start of the defence of their league title in October after the Ghana Football Association announced the date for the start of the new season.

The Phobians who won the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title for the first time since 2009 will lead the top flight sides in action when the season begins.

The GFA announced on their website on Tuesday, 10 August that the 2021/2022 will start on the weekend of 29 October.

Ghana Premier League set to return in October for new season. Source:Twitter/ghanafa

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021 across all the nine Premier League centres. This follows approval of the plan for the 2021-22 football season by the Executive Council."

"The process towards the kick-off of the new season begins with the Opening of Registration window of players and officials on Monday, August 9, 2021 which will close on Saturday, October 9, 2021."

The GFA also confirmed that three promoted sides Real Tamale United FC, Bibiani Gold Stars SC and Accra Lions FC will join the 15 clubs to battle for supremacy.

The league will take place over an eight-month period as it will come to a conclusion on Sunday, 19 June 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana Premier club Legon Cities have sent out a congratulatory message to Accra Hearts of Oak after their exploits this season.

Hearts completed the league and cup double after winning the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, 8 August by beating AshantiGold on penalties.

The Phobians also won the Ghana Premier League by four points and have thus qualified to represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen News