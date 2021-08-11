Mandalorian timeline: How the Mandalorian fits into the Star Wars timeline

The Mandalorian is an American space Western television series created by Jon Favreau for the streaming service Disney+. It is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, beginning five years after the Return of the Jedi (1983). The live-action series follows the story of a bounty hunter on his journey to retrieve and return "The Child", known by fans as Baby Yoda, all in a galaxy far, far away.

When is The Mandalorian timeline? The timeline of films is often based around two events; Before the Battle of Yavin (BBY) or After the Battle of Yavin(ABY), with years counted backwards and forwards from this date, according to Star Wars fandom.

Here is a quick rundown of key events in Star Wars history, as well as how the Disney+ series fits into the canon. Knowing when The Mandalorian is set is crucial to comprehending the franchise's past and future, especially with so many new Star Wars shows on the way.

Where does The Mandalorian take place in the timeline?

The main Star Wars film that took place before the Battle Yavin are:

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (32 BBY)

(32 BBY) Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (22 BBY)

(22 BBY) Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (19 BBY)

(19 BBY) Solo: A Star Wars Story (Around 10 BBY)

The films that took place after The Battle of Yavin are:

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (3 ABY)

(3 ABY) Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (4 ABY)

(4 ABY) Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (34 ABY)

(34 ABY) Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (34 ABY)

(34 ABY) Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (35 ABY)

Where does the Mandalorian fit in the timeline?

According to Radio Times, The Mandalorian is set roughly five years after the events of The Return of the Jedi (1983), making it around 9 ABY.

It is a time after The Empire has toppled and the New Republic is only just getting to grips with control of the galaxy, before the newer Star Wars films, starting with The Force Awakens (2015).

It is important to note that The Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal, is not the same character as Boba Fett, though he may look similar.

The show's timing also suggests that the character fans like to call Baby Yoda may not be the Yoda of the Star Wars films but could be another character of the same species.

When is season 2 of The Mandalorian out?

Season two of The Mandalorian launched on Disney Plus on Friday, 30 October 2021. There will be eight episodes, with one released every Friday. The entire first season of The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

What can we expect?

According to the trailer, we can expect more interplanetary adventures and excitement, as well as the reappearance of infant Yoda alongside The Mandalorian.

If the trailer is any indication, there will be vistas of interplanetary landscapes, high-speed flights on future rockets, alien creatures, various fights, and plenty more excitement to come.

How long has Mandalore been free in Star Wars?

Theoretically, this means Mandalore has been free for nine years by the series' current period. But if there's one thing we've learned so far from the show, it's that Mandalore is still fighting for its independence. The resilient Moff Gideon emerges from his damaged TIE Fighter with the Darksaber in hand at the end of Season 1.

It is best to obtain a good idea of when The Mandalorian takes place by looking at the overall Star Wars timeline.

The Mandalorian, in summary, falls in between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. This means that The Mandalorian storyline takes place after the first trilogy and before the second.

