Baba Rahman has been left out of Chelsea's European Cup clash

The Blues will face Spanish side Villareal in the Super Cup clash

Rahman who was impressive for Chelsea in pre-season is expected to leave the club

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman has been left out of Chelsea's squad to face Spanish side Villareal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, 11 August.

After impressive performances for the Blues, it was speculated that Rahman was going to be part of coach Thomas Tuchel's plans for the upcoming season.

His omission from the squad was confirmed on the club's website as they announced a 24-man squad.

Defender Baba Rahman left out of Chelsea squad to face Villareal in Super Cup. Source: Twitter/sportsimage

With Rahman not making the squad for the London side for the Super Cup, it leads to be seen if he would stay for the upcoming season.

The 27-year old joined Chelsea in 2015 but has spent most of his time away from the club on loan. His last loan spell was with Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki resulted in league cup win and he was hoping to build on that.

It is understood that PAOK want him back at the club but they face competition from fellow Greek side Olympiakos.

Rahman's former club Augsburg as well as Italian side Torino are reported to be interested in the services of the left-back too.

Rahman was impressive in pre-season for Chelsea as he assisted twice for the Blues.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana defender, Baba Abdul-Rahman, has sent Chelsea fans over the moon with a superb assist in their 2-1 pre-season win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, July, 27.

Champions league winners Chelsea came from behind to draw level in the 72nd minute, thanks to Rahman's brilliance.

With a goal down, Rahman who was a second half substitute, delivered a peach cross to Armando Broja who had the simple task of scoring.

Source: Yen.com.gh