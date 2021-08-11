The Ghanaian community in Texas have given US-based athletes a heroes welcome

A group of Ghanaians met sprinters Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Amoah at the Texas Airport

The duo were impressive at their debut Olympic Games in Tokyo

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian athletes, Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah, were given a heroes welcome after arriving at their US-base in Texas, by the local community.

Although, the pair did not win a medal at the just ended Olympic Games, they managed to win Ghanaian hearts with their outstanding performance.

In photos posted on Facebook by US-based athlete, Desmond Aryee, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo were met at the airport by the Ghanaian community in Texas.

Ghanaians in Texas give athletes Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Amoah heroes welcome. SOURCE: Twitter/ @GhanaOlympic FACEBOOK/ Desmond Aryee

Source: Twitter

"When some Ghanaians(I included, in red-capped) in our local community in Texas, welcomed our own from the OLYMPICS at the local airport!! All praise to God for a fruitful adventure towards a glorious future for Our brother, Our Champion!! We all are super proud of you!!!," wrote Desmond Aryee with the pictures of the Athletes on Facebook.

Azamati broke Ghana's long standing 100m record after finishing 9.97s in the qualifiers in a campus based championship in Texas.

And at the Olympic Games, he was just 0.05s away from qualifying for the semi-finals of the 100m race, finishing behind Yohan Blake of Jamaica with a time of 10.13 seconds. He was fourth in the heat.

Meanwhile, Joseph Paul Amoah reached the semi-final of the 200m race with a new national record of 20.08. He did not make the finals but impressed in his races.

The pair combined to produce magic in the 4x100m race as Ghana reached the final with a time of 38.08, another national record.

Ghana's sprinting team showed great promise to endear themselves to some Ghanaian fans.

The Olympic team returned to Ghana with a bronze medal in Boxing, the first since 1992.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that, Some members of Ghana's athletics team and officials, have arrived in the country and were warmly received at the Kotoko International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The team led by National Sports Authority chairman, Dr. Peter Twumasi, arrived home after two weeks of fierce competition in Tokyo.

In a video posted on Twitter, by the Ghana Olympic team, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team was met by journalists and a group of fans.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana