Jack Grealish can be seen in a video with rapper Yaw Tog's song in the background

In the video, the England international is seen modelling to the song

Grealish just joined Manchester City in a record breaking deal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

New Manchester City recruit Jack Grealish has posted a video reel of himself flexing with budding Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog's Sore Remix in the background.

Grealish joined Premier League champions Manchester City in a £100million deal making him the most expensive player in England.

In the video posted on his Instagram sighted by YEN.com.gh, Grealish can be seen modelling clothes from French fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

Ghana to the world! England's most expensive player dazzles with Yaw Tog's 'Sore Remix'. Source: Twitter/sportslife

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Budding rapper, Yaw Tog became the toast of many Ghanaians with his hit song 'Sore'. His popularity will shoot through the roof when British rapper Stormzy collaborated with him on the remix.

Watch video below:

Grealish cries after leaving Aston Villa

Jack Grealish revealed that he broke down tears when he left Aston Villa to join Man City the same way Lionel Messi felt when he departed Barcelona, Sky Sports, Daily Post.

The England international completed a record-breaking £100million move to the Etihad making him the biggest transfer in English football history.

Days after Grealish left Villa Park, Messi also departed his boyhood club after 21 years glorious years with La Blaugrana.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported of how the 25-year-old made his debut for City during their Community Shield loss to Leicester City at Wembley Stadium.

The former Villa captain played the last 25 minutes in the loss to the Foxes and gave a glimpse of fans should expect in the new season.

Grealish is in line to make his Premier League debut for the Citizens when they face Tottenham at north London.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh