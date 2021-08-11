Alvaro Morata shared how he resulted in sleeping outside of his home after returning in the early hours of the day

Alice Campello accidentally locked her husband outside after she forgot to put the security gadget off by 4am

The 28-year-old was on parade when Juventus lost to 3-0 Barcelona in the Gamper Cup played at Johan Cruyff's stadium

Alvaro Morata spent the night after his home after his wife Alice Campello mistakenly locked him out of the house, The Sun.

The Juventus striker returned to Turin with his teammates after the Bianconeri lost by 3-0 to Barcelona in the Gamper Cup.

Alvaro Morata was once locked outside of his home by his wife Alice when he returned in the early hours of the game. Photo by Pedro Salado and Pablo Cuadra

What really happened

The Spain international striker made the incident known on his social media handle after the outcome of the game against Barca which was played at the Johan Cruyff stadium.

The 28-year-old said that returned to his base in Turin the same night they lost to Barca and arrived in the early hours of Monday, August 10, 2021.

As at 4am, Morata's home was locked as the former Chelsea star could not reach his wife Alice who forget to unlock the security system.

The mother of three kids was fast asleep by the time Morata came back home as he opted to sleep in a nearby hotel.

Morata and Alice got married in 2017 and have three children including twin boys Leonardo and Alessandro and Edoardo.

And the pair are planning on adopting a child as they want to extend their family from five to seven in the near future.

