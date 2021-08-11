Brendan Sarpong Weridu has expressed his desire to play for Ghana at international level

Weridu who was born in London, has not yet made an appearance for England internationally

He claims it has been his preference to play for Ghana at international level.

Colchester United midfielder Brendan Sarpong Weridu has expressed his desire to play for Ghana at international level.

Weridu who was born in London, has not yet made an appearance for England internationally and thus has a clear path to play for Ghana.

The 21-year old revealed in an interview with Happy FM that it has also been his preference to play for Ghana at international level.

English youngster interested in playing for Ghana at international level. Source: Facebook/brendanwiredu

Source: Facebook

“I want to play for Ghana and it has always been my preference. Right now, I am focusing on my club career and when the conversation comes up, I will have it with my family and decide”.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Speaking further, Wiredu added that the testimony from former teammate at Colchester, Kwame Poku, about playing for Ghana peaked his interest to do same.

“I spoke to Kwame Poku on how it felt to play for Ghana and he only said nothing but good things. He is a good player and if he can say good things I can too”.

Wiredu is currently playing in the English League 2 with Colchester after joining them initially on loan and permanently in February this year.

He started his career with Charlton Athletic who play in the Championship but moved to secure regular playing time with Colchester.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported of how good a start of the week it was for Ghanaian players in the Algerian League as all three players scored for their respective clubs.

The Algerian League is coming to a conclusion with three games to go and clubs are eager to finish the season strong.

The Ghanaian contingent in the league have taken the task head on as Joseph Esso, Kwame Opoku and Daniel Lomotey registered their names on the score sheet for their various clubs according to DZFoot.

Source: Yen