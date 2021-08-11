How long does it take to grow a beard? 10 creative tips to grow a beard

How long does it take to grow a beard? If you are a first-timer or looking to re-grow your shaven beard, knowing the time involved is crucial. Find out the hacks involved in speeding up the growth process and the tips for maintaining a grown one.

An example of a well-groomed beard. Photo: Colin Hawkins

Source: Getty Images

It is genetically determined that some guys will have a faster growth rate for their beards than other men. Factors affecting facial hair growth include hormones. These hormones are testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Those who have high levels of these hormones tend to grow beards faster.

10 creative tips to grow a beard

Your DNA primarily governs the rate at which your beard hair grows. This rate is because every hair on your body goes through a phase cycle in which it grows, falls out, and regrows until it eventually stops growing. If you are wondering how to grow a beard, then these creative tips will aid in your pursuit to grow a healthy-looking stache.

1. Maintain skincare

Skin that is well-cared for allows nutrients to circulate freely throughout the body. Cleaning your skin twice a day will help to remove dirt and excess oil. Cleaning should be done twice a day, once in the morning and once before going to bed.

2. Have enough sleep

Our bodies mend faster when we get enough sleep. Enough rest means that while we are asleep, our facial hair grows more quickly. If you sleep for 7-8 hours every night, your beard will grow faster. Sleep decreases stress and allows your body to focus on other things.

3. Improve your diet

What foods increase beard growth? It is essential to consume a low-fat, high-protein diet with a minimal amount of sugar. Foods such as oranges, potatoes, spinach, kale and Brazil nuts are recommended for hair growth. For stronger hair, include more fruits and vegetables in your diet.

A diet high in vitamin B is beneficial and Biotin, often known as vitamin B7, is the most common source. Biotin is a B vitamin that helps strengthen the proteins in your hair, skin, and nails. It's easy to find in chemists but should be taken with a prescription.

On the other hand, foods that contain lots of fat and sugars harm the health of hair and the wellbeing of facial hair.

4. Always hydrate

Drinking water is recommended for healthy beard growth. Photo: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

A healthy beard comes from a well-hydrated body. A recommended daily intake of 7-8 glasses of water helps in rejuvenation. Carry a water bottle with you all day to keep your body hydrated and boost your facial hair growth.

5. Stop bothering your beard

It is critical to have patience and perseverance when growing a beard. The scalp of the facial hair might become irritating at times. If the itching gets too much for you to bear, you could seek treatment from a dermatologist for an anti-itch lotion. However, it's best to wait till four to cut it.

6. Exercise regularly

Regular activity raises testosterone levels, which is the hormone that promotes the growth of beards. Blood circulation is also improved by weight lifting and running. Exercise can also help to relieve stress, which can lead to slowed scalp hair growth.

7. Avoid stress

Hair growth on the face and scalp reduces when one's immunity is low. Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness are all stress management strategies to help you and your body grow a beard.

8. Avoid smoking

Smoking cigarettes causes hair loss and other health problems. However, quitting the habit will aid immensely in facial hair growth and rejuvenate your well being.

9. Increase levels of testosterone

The hormone testosterone is essential for the health of facial and scalp hair. Those with higher testosterone levels can develop thicker, longer beards than men with lower testosterone levels. In addition, DHT reduces the number of hair follicles on the scalp, resulting in male pattern baldness if levels are too low.

10. Understand your genetics

Can everyone grow a beard? sadly not. Genetics play a major factor in beard growth. If your grandfather went bald prematurely, there's a good chance you may, too. Your dad's patchy beard may explain why your facial hair seems only to grow in fits and spurts. In addition, genetic tests can be an indicator of the overall health and quality of your beard.

How long does it take a beard to grow

An almost full-grown beard. Photo: Leland Bobbe

Source: Getty Images

How long does it take to grow a full beard? Face hair grows between 0.3 and 0.5 millimetres per 24 hours; thus, a full beard can take 2 to 4 months to mature. The growth equates to around a third to a half of an inch per month.

How fast does hair grow? It grows about 1/2 inch per month on average. The hair on your head grows at a rate of roughly 6 inches every year. So, the rate at which your hair grows relies on your age, hairstyle type, and overall health.

What are the phases of beard growth?

Hair matures in three stages, with each strand having its timetable. These phases vary and occur at diverse periods of hair growth. Below are the steps that hair goes through before becoming fully developed.

Anagen phase

Catagen phase

Telogen phase

So, how long does it take to grow a 1-inch beard? Well, it takes an inch of hair about two months to grow. Diet, exercise, sleep and proper beard care are aspects that inhibit the speed at which a beard grows.

How long does it take to grow a beard? If you were stuck on the process involved in beard growth, then you've got your answer. Most people can grow a beard but need a strategy to get the most out of them. However, keep in mind that not all beards are made equal, and the first step to growing fantastic facial hair is to control your expectations and work with what you've got.

Yen.com.gh has published an interesting article about the Brazilian blowout. The treatment promises to give your hair a firmer, smoother, and shinier appearance. It's a popular hairstyle for folks who want to get rid of frizz and get a fuller, glossier look.

Here's the lowdown on what it comprises, the benefits and drawbacks, the cost, how long it lasts, and more.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Source: Yen