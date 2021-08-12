Ghana coach C.K Akonnor will name his team for the World Cup qualifiers on Friday

Coach of the senior national team of Ghana, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, will name his squad for next month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The Black Stars will play two games in the month of September.

In a statement posted on the official website of the Ghana Football Association, the coach will release his squad tomorrow, for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa.

"Head Coach of the Black Stars Charles Kwablan Akonnor will address the media on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association," wrote the FA.

"Coach Akonnor will name Ghana’s squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

"Ghana are scheduled to host Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg respectively."

Ghana missed out on the FIFA World Cup in 2018, after losing to Egypt in the final round of qualifiers.

The team is poised on making a return to the global stage, having drawn a plan which includes playing some high profile friendlies and making sure the team is well catered for.

The four times African champions first qualified for the World Cup in 2006, and impressed in their debut tournament, reach the round of 16 in Germany, only to be kicked out by Brazil.

Four years later in South Africa, Ghana held the forth for Africa by reaching the quarter finals, only to be denied a place in the last four by a Luis Suarez handball and the lottery of spot kicks.

It went from good to bad in 2014, after the team exited the group stages in dramatic circumstances, when players refused to train over unpaid bonuses.

