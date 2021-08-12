English-born Ghanaian Hudson-Odoi was in action as Chelsea won the Super Cup

Chelsea beat Villareal 6-5 on penalties to win the European Super Cup

Hudson-Odoi has now won the UCL and the Super Cup with Chelsea

English-born Ghanaian footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi played a role as UEFA Champions League winners, Chelsea beat Villareal to win the European Super Cup.

The 20-year-old played 82 minutes and was later replaced by captain Cesar Azpilicueta as the English giants beat the Europa League winner 6-5 on penalties.

After 120 minutes, the game ended 1-1 before it had to be decided on penalties with Spanish goalkeeper, Kepa Arizzabalga being the hero of the night.

Callum Hudson-Odoi features as Chelsea beat Villareal to win Super Cup. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Calteck10 @BenChilwell

Morocco international Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring after 27 minutes, following a spell of dominance by the Blues.

However, he did not stay long in the game after injury forced him out in the first half. American Christian Pulisic replaced Ziyech in the 43rd minute.

Villareal, who were down in the first half, returned from the break much stronger and with 17 minutes remaining, Gerrard Moreno leveled for the Yellow Submarines.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made an important change with seconds remaining, replacing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the penalty shootouts.

The decision was a masterclass as the Spanish goalie saved two spot kicks to help Chelsea win the European Super Cup in Belfast.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has now added the Super Cup medal to the UEFA Champions League title won in May.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in Chelsea's campaign this season as they look set to battle for any available trophy.

The young England attacker was in Ghana for the holidays and plans to have him switch nationality is already in the pipeline of the Football Association.

