A video of the Ghanaian contingent at the 1964 Olympics has emerged

The athletes can be seen wearing a colourful Kente clothe

The 1964 Olympics was also held in Tokyo some 57 years ago

A video of Ghana's 1964 Olympic team parade at the opening ceremony of the event at Tokyo has popped up.

The team who were clothed in a beautifully designed Kente has sent social media users commenting.

The 1964 Olympic Games, which was held in Tokyo just like the delayed 2020 event saw Ghana represented in three events.

A total of 42 athletes qualified to represent the West African nation at the quadrennial event.

In the video posted by twitter account @Ghanaspotlight and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the athletes can be seen dressed in matching kente.

The athletes were seen marching in a uniform and impressive manner to the admiration of onlookers at the Tokyo National Stadium.

Ghana were well represented in track and field, boxing and football events but eventually left the competition with just a medal, coming from boxing.

Boxer Eddie Blay, was a shining light when he defeated Joao Henrique Da Silva of Brazil in the quarter-final to secure himself at least a bronze medal.

Blay's bronze medal was confirmed as he lost in the semi-final to Polish Jerzy Kulej.

Some social media users who came across the video were impressed with the contingent's attire and march.

@KwesiiAsomadu said: "This shd be our permanent look at the Olympics. Simple. No overthinking. Just play with the Kente look and feel. Simple. Simple. A look we own."

@Lilly6812 commented: This is lowkey how I expected our Olympic team to cloth themselves this year...

@de_MK7 was impressed with the numbers: Just look at their number ❤❤

@emmanuelleday did not mince words: I love this.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported of how some members of Ghana's athletics team and officials, have arrived in the country and were warmly received at the Kotoko International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The team led by National Sports Authority chairman, Dr. Peter Twumasi, arrived home after two weeks of fierce competition in Tokyo.

In a video posted on Twitter, by the Ghana Olympic team, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team was met by journalists and a group of fans.

