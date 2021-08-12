Cobra Kai's protagonist, Daniel LaRusso, and every character he has wronged

If you have watched the latest series of Cobra Kai, the two martial artists, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, must have caught your attention. LaRusso hardly bore any consequence for his actions, but he could singlehandedly create significant disharmony among members of the television series. Unfortunately, most of the characters did nothing to deserve the suffering he put them through.

The sequel series of Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai, is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The series comprises actors like Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, and Martin Kove as John Kreese.

Who is Daniel LaRusso in Karate Kid

Daniel LaRusso is a fictional character and the main protagonist of The Karate Kid film trilogy. At the movie's beginning, Daniel LaRusso's mom, Lucille, and himself migrated from Newark, New Jersey, to Reseda, Los Angeles, California. It was at Reseda that he encountered Mr Miyagi, who taught him karate.

Unfortunately, Daniel LaRusso bullied Johnny Lawrence, and his friends bullied him back for dating Ali Mills, Johnny's ex-girlfriend. As a result, the protagonist had to learn karate to escape being oppressed by the thug-like Cobra Kai group.

Daniel LaRusso's headband, blue and white lotus-flower hachimaki, is known as a tenugui in Japanese. Its primary function is to prevent sweat from dripping into the martial artist's eyes while he is training or fighting. The customised headband stood out to identify LaRusso in The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai.

How old is Daniel LaRusso in the Karate Kid? The now 60-year-old American actor, Ralph Macchio, was 23 years old when he first appeared to act as Daniel. However, in the movie, he was staged to have been a 17-year-old teenager.

Characters Daniel LaRusso wronged

After moving on from the Karate Kid of the 1980s to Cobra Kai of 2018, LaRusso became a wealthy car dealer, married Amanda, and fathered two children. However, it turned out that he couldn't move on from his past grievance with Johnny after many years.

In seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai, the "fire" of Daniel's anger for the dojo and Cobra Kai burned widely as he took drastic steps to extinguish Cobra Kai. So, due to his rage for Johnny Lawrence, he wronged many of his dear friends who were part of the new Cobra Kai cast. Below is a list of them.

1. Amanda LaRusso

Just as he treated Anoush, Daniel continually broke his promises to his wife, Amanda. Consumed by his obsession with Johnny, he neglected his automobile company and spent more time building the karate dojo centre.

It might appear that his karate centre was a good venture, but considering that it was borne of a passion for extinguishing Johnny's Cobra Kai centre changed things.

2. Johnny

The first season of Cobra Kai opened to reveal an underachieving and disheartened Johnny. Johnny was in this state following his defeat at the 1982 All Valley Tournament. It became worse because LaRusso was his age-long rival and the kick that brought his defeat was illegal.

So, as a means to connect with his past, Johnny reopened a Cobra Kai training centre. But, unfortunately, Daniel came in behind the scenes again to close down the dojo centre.

He pretended to be interested in buying the property from the landlord, Armand Zarkarian, who increased the property's rent as rightly calculated by Daniel. Lawrence was thus placed on a tight rope as he was barely able to make ends meet. He tried to offset the bills but failed eventually, making an opening for John Kreese to take over the dojo centre.

3. Samantha

Samantha, Daniel's daughter, was in a relationship with Diaz, but Sam could not allow Diaz to meet her family because of Diaz's affiliations with Cobra Kai. This placed a barrier on the relationship and eventually brought about their breakup. If LaRusso wasn't so against anything that bore the scent of Cobra Kai, Sam and Miguel might have still been together.

4. Armand Zarkarian

Daniel met Armand at a lobster dinner in Encino Hill country club and tried convincing him to sell his property. Armand valued him as an acquaintance but didn't sell the property; instead, he increased the rental rate for Johnny, which LaRusso wanted.

From his manipulation of Zarkarian, it was evident that Daniel would take any means necessary to get what he wanted regardless of whether relationships are ruined or not. All he wanted was to instigate Armand, and that was what he did.

5. Anoush Norrouzi

In season 2, LaRusso's obsession with his Miyagi-do dojo put a strain on the employees of LaRusso Auto Group, including Anoush. Anoush requested a meeting with Daniel after Johnny assaulted him because of his affiliation with him. LaRusso promised to meet with Anoush but didn't appear, and eventually, Anoush quit his job and friendship with him.

6. Robby

Robby Keene was the son of Johnny Lawrence, but Daniel already took him in as a protégé. However, when Daniel's daughter, Samantha, got drunk at a party in season 2, Robby took her to Johnny's home to protect her from what Daniel might do following her misbehaviour.

Nevertheless, Daniel arrived at Johnny's home searching for his daughter and discovered that Robby was affiliated with Johnny. As a result, he treated Robby harshly, expelled him from his home, and refused to teach him karate again. Robby was affected by Daniel's actions, and he kicked Sam's ex-boyfriend Diaz over a staircase rail.

Blinded by his unholy war with Johnny and the Cobra Kai heritage, Daniel LaRusso turned to a "villain." But maybe, in the new season, it would be known whether he would turn a new leaf and make up for the wrongs he had done. He might also later acknowledge the teaching of his sensei, Mr Miyagi, and drop his annoyance with Johnny.

