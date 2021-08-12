Man City new boy Jack Grealish jams to Yaw Tog's 'Sore remix'; video drops

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has used Yaw Tog's Sore Remix song for a magazine shoot

The English midfielder's name has been used in the sing by Stomzy, who featured on it

Yaw Tog's sore remix has over 3 million views on YouTube

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

New Manchester City signing, Jack Grealish, seems to enjoy Ghanaian artist Yaw Tog's Sore remix, after using the song for his Sports Magazine photo shoot.

Sore, a song by Ghana's teen sensation Yaw Tog, won the hip hop song of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In a video posted on Instagram by the Jack Grealish, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the midfielder is seen stylishly taking photos at a Louis Vuitton showroom in the United Kingdom with the song buzzing.

Man City new boy Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog's 'sore remix' for a magazine shoot; video drops. SOURCE: Twitter/ @JIGGA_MAN @JackGrealish

Source: Twitter

On the remix of the song, Yaw Tog features England-born Ghanaian rapper Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Stormzy, known to be a close friend of Grealish, used the phrase 'slide in the middle like Grealish' to pay tribute to his pal.

This is the second time Grealish is using the popular Ghanaian song for a promo.

The song has hit over 4 million views in five months.

Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in an English record-breaking fee of 100 million pounds in the summer transfer window.

"It’s been a crazy few days, something I’ve never experienced before. I’ve been at Aston Villa my whole life, it’s been different," said Jack Grealish to Man City official website.

"Going into a new changing room, I’ve not done that before. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Everyone at the club, from backroom staff to players, have made me and my family feel so welcome.”

“It comes down to a few things and it was something I felt I couldn't turn down.”

“The chance to play Champions League football, challenge for trophies, the chance to play next to De Bruyne and play for the best manager in the world was a massive factor."

Source: Yen.com.gh