League champions Hearts of Oak are showing they mean business in the transfer window

The Phobians have re-signed former striker Kofi Kordzi to boost their strikeforce

Kordzi left the Phobians after the 2019/2020 season

Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak have set a marker for their campaign in the CAF Champions League by signing striker Kofi Kordzi.

It is reported that the 26-year old has signed a three-year contract with the Phobians after completing his medicals earlier this week according to sports journalist Shaban Mohammed.

Kordzi returns to Hearts on a free transfer after his contract with Qatari club Muaither SC was mutually ended.

Hearts of Oak prepare for CAF Champions League by re-signing former striker. Source: Twitter/footypic

Source: Twitter

The well built striker was the Phobians' top scorer in his last season with the club, scoring six goals in fourteen appearances for the club.

He then moved to Muaither SC in a deal reported to be worth between $120,000 (GHC722,000) and $150,000 (GHC902,000).

Kordzi was in fine form for the Qatari side at the start of the 2020/2021 season as he scored two times in the first three matches for Muaither.

Hearts will be hoping the signing of the striker will boost their striking department as they hope to qualify to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

