Lionel Messi will be getting massive bonus from Barcelona despite leaving the Catalans for free to Paris Saint-Germain

The Argentina international will start a new part of his football career at Paris Saint-Germain in the coming season

Messi who won the Ballon d'Or award six times at Barcelona will be getting €39 Million as bonus from his former employers

Lionel Messi is reportedly expected to get nothing less than €39 Million bonus from Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona despite leaving the Catalans on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain have unveiled Lionel Messi and the Argentine footballer will be wearing the jersey number 30 in the coming season at PSG.

In addition, Lionel Messi signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain with an option for a third and the Argentine is likely to hand his boots in France.

Lionel Messi while speaking to the press after PSG move.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a remarkable career in football winning all the important trophies while at Barcelona as he recently won a title with the Argentina national team which is 2021 Copa America.

According to the report on Sportsbible, Lionel Messi's mind-blowing last contract at Barcelona included a €72 million bonus to mark his unparalleled contributions to the Nou Camp landlords.

Josep Maria Bartomeu who was former Barcelona president is said to have arranged this bonus for Lionel Messi even though they did not have superb working relationship together.

Also, Barcelona would have even made massive money if they had sold Lionel Messi before the end of his contract, but they though they would be able to tie him down for another deal which failed.

Following his switch to French club Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is currently staying at a lavish hotel located around Avenue Hoche district of central Paris which costs £17,000 (N9.7million) per night.

The Argentine may have been disappointed to leave Spanish club Barcelona, but the hotel he is staying along with his family members may be helping them relax.

Upon his arrival in France, Messi was welcomed by thousands of PSG supporters as he is seen as a football god in the French capital.

He has joined the French giants on a two-year contract after he was forced to leave childhood club Barcelona, ending his 21-year-stay.

Messi and his family members are now lodged in the £17,000 per night hotel room which has also looked after Winston Churchill, Walt Disney and Robert De Niro.

