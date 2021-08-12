GFA President Kurt Okraku has vowed to fight match-fixing in Ghana Football

The Ghana Premier League has suffered reputational damage after reports of match-fixing

The final day match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies is under investigations

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has vowed to chase out match-fixers in Ghana football.

The Ghana Premier League suffered a huge blow after the game involving Inter Allies and Ashantigold on the final day was reported to have been fixed. The game ended 7-0 with Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah scoring two ridiculous own goals.

During the launch of the Ghana Division One Super League, the FA capo took time to issue a strong warning to the perpetrators of such an act.

We will chase you out - GFA Prez Kurt Okraku issues strong warning to match-fixers.

“It is my responsibility and that of the Executive Council to defend the passion of the nation,” said Mr Okraku.

“Everybody who has played a part [in match-fixing relating to betting] will face it. We will clean our sport and bring confidence to a sport that feeds me and all of us, a sport that gives hope and aspiration to the entire 30 million people of this country.”

Hashim Musah admitted after the 7-0 defeat to Ashantigold that he had heard the game had been fixed, with the scoreline expected to be 5-1. And to make foil the result he deliberately scored two own goals.

An unhappy Kurt Okraku and his FA have started investigations into that particular match.

“If you are here and you know that you played a part, just be ready,” Mr. Okraku warned.

“Don’t call me, because you didn’t call me when you wanted to play that role. And those who are calling must stop. Those who are calling my phone regarding betting must stop.

“To quote a former President of America, “we will chase them out of their hiding places” and bring them to justice,” he added.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Premier League has been hit with a bribery scandal following alleged reports of match-fixing in the game between Ashantigold and Inter Allies.

The already-relegated Inter Allies were thumped 7-0 on Saturday after defender Hashim Musah scored two unscrupulous own goals.

In a video circulating on social media posted by Kessben, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the goals conceded by Inter Allies were shocking, raising questions about the game.

