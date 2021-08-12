Man United have already made three signings thus far with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane moving to Old Trafford

While Tom Heaton's arrival was a little low-key compared to the other two, it is the one De Gea is most delighted about

Heaton rejoined the Red Devils on a free transfer from Aston Villa, with his re-signing expected to bolster United's goalkeeping department

David de Gea has revealed he is more excited about the signing of Tom Heaton among the new Man United arrivals.

Tom Heaton rejoined the Red Devils on a free transfer from Aston Villa. Photo by Marc Atkins.

United have had an excellent summer transfer window thus far, landing the three major transfers including that of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

While Sancho and Varane have stolen the headlines, Heaton had a relatively low-key arrival at Old Trafford.

Heaton is rejoining the Red Devils from Aston Villa for a second stint, having previously turned out for the Manchester club from 2002-2010.

According to Metro UK, the Englishman is not expected to get too many first-team appearances as De Gea and Dean Henderson are currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, despite his signing having little to no fanfare, De Gea has revealed it is the one he is most delighted about.

"[I’m especially excited to welcome] Tom, the keeper, who I’m with a lot of more of the time," De Gea told Man United website.

"He’s a great bloke and a top keeper. He’s really going to bring a lot to the group and let’s hope it’s the same with the rest of the signings too. They have great quality and I reckon that it’ll be easy for them to settle in," he added.

Speaking on all the new arrivals at United, De Gea exuded confidence they will settle in quickly and help take the club to the next level.

"It’s always a pleasure to welcome new faces and quality players to add to the group, it’s always a positive," he said.

Varane arrives Man United training base

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Raphael Varane is edging closer to becoming a Man United player after arriving at the club's training base.

Varane is yet to be officially unveiled at Man United despite the club confirming the deal back in July.

The Frenchman quit Real Madrid after failing to agree a new deal with the La Liga giants.

