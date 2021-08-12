Former French footballer Marcel Desailly has revealed the reason for selling the Lizzy Sports Complex

Marcel Desailly insists it was an unprofitable venture

The Ghanaian-born France international won the FIFA World Cup in 1998

Ghanaian-born French retired footballer, Marcel Desailly, has revealed the reason for selling multi-sports center, Lizzy Sports Complex in East Legon.

According to the 1998 World Cup winner, the venture was unprofitable and he spent almost GHC 10 million each year to cover debts from the facility.

In an interview on Joy with Joy FM, Odenkey as he is affectionately called in Ghana, said he spent a lot to meet the expenditure of the center.

I spent $1.5m every year to cover debt - Marcel Desailly speaks on selling Lizzy Sports Complex. SOURCE: Twitter/ @JoySportsGH

Source: Twitter

“When I was a soccer player, I already had the idea and vision to come back to Ghana and settle and develop sports infrastructure,” Desailly told Joy FM.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“I knew it was a little bit poor especially in sports, so I had plans. I missed the chance to be the coach of the Black Stars because of this investment as well.

“I had to follow on this investment. As of now, I’m done. It’s not profitable.”

Marcel Desailly put up the sports center as an investment following years of active football in Europe, where he played for the likes of Chelsea and Olympique Marseille.

But his dreams of face-lifting sports infrastructure in Ghana was thwarted because of how expensive it is running such a business.

In 2019, he reportedly sold the edifice located in East Legon to businessman Osei Kwame Despite.

“If you want something to last, you need to bring expertise, we were about 90 people in the sports department alone. Every year I was putting my private money back into the system.

“So, after 10 years, I’ve spent over $1.5 million every year supporting the business to cover the debt accumulated.

“Maintenance of the pitch, paying of salaries, generator, and others. That is why no one comes into those services for kids because it’s not profitable.”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Coach of the senior national team of Ghana, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, will name his squad for next month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The Black Stars will play two games in the month of September.

In a statement posted on the official website of the Ghana Football Association, the coach will release his squad tomorrow, for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Source: Yen