Cobra Kai actors ranked by popularity: real names, roles, latest photos

Cobra Kai actors are still working on Season 4. The new season will premiere in December 2021. Will Smith and his brother-in-law, Caleeb Pinkett, are part of this Netflix series’ executive producers team. The 34-years-later sequel series was a hit on YouTube Premium before trending on Netflix during the 2020’s summer. Do the actors in Cobra Kai know Karate? Most of them are trained Karate artists.

Cobra Kai's Season 4 will be on Netflix this December. Photo: @Filmsactu

Source: Facebook

Is there a Cobra Kai Season 4 trailer? Netflix has released the first promo video. The producers have also not announced Cobra Kai's release date. The promo clip for Season 4 reveals that the season will centre on the All Valley Karate tournament. What actors are in Cobra Kai today from original movies? Ralph and Morita are in the original and the reboot series.

Cobra Kai actors ranked by popularity

Are the actors in Cobra Kai the same? Most of the actors in Cobra Kai's Season 3 are also in season 4. The epic karate fight sequence in LaRusso's home and the Cobra Kai dojo continues. Unfortunately, actors Pat Morita, Nobu McCarthy, and Rob Garrison passed away, and Nichole Brown left after season 2. Below is a complete list of Cobra Kai's actors, their roles and real names:

1. Ralph Macchio – Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. Photo: @Rich Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actor plays the role of Daniel LaRusso in three Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai. Does Ralph Macchio know Karate? He is a martial arts appreciator, which means he studied the art but never competed for a belt.

2. Tony O'Dell – Jimmy

Tony O'Dell as Jimmy. Photo: @Valerie Macon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Where does Tony O'Dell live? The actor lives in Pasadena, California, USA. He uses his experiences as a child actor to play as a coach in Disney's Shake it Up and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

3. William Zabka – Johnny Lawrence

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Photo: @Valerie Macon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Are Ralph Macchio and William Zabka friends? The actors have been friends since 1984 and were glad to perform together in Cobra Kai. Zabka has a second-degree martial art’s green belt. How much did the actors get paid for Cobra Kai? The two actors earned $100,000 per episode and about $1 million per season.

4. Xolo Maridueña – Miguel Diaz

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz. Photo: @Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actor is of Cuban, Mexican, and Ecuadorian descent. Xolo is best known to the world as Miguel Diaz, a role he played in the Netflix series Cobra Kai. He streams games on his Twitch channel, Xolo Crunch.

5. Mary Mouser

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso. Photo: @Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Does Mary Mouser know Karate? The actress has never been in a Karate class but knows how to throw punches. Mouser has been dating Brett Pierce for five years and was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2009.

6. Jacob Bertrand

Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz/ Hawk. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actor has dated Serena Pullen for four years. Jacob started his acting career in 2009 as a child actor. He enjoyed Xolo's company while shooting Cobra Kai and even perceived him as a brother.

7. Kim Fields

Kim Fields as Sandra Robinson. Photo: @Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The American actress and film producer currently stars in the Netflix original series, The Upshaws. She has two children, Quincy Xavier Morgan and Sebastian Alexander Morgan, with her husband, actor Christopher Morgan.

8. Tanner Buchanan

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene. Photo: @Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Robby Keene of Cobra Kai is 22 years old. Is Tanner Buchanan in Fuller House? He also acts as Chad Brad Bradley in Fuller House. His girlfriend, Lizze Broadway, is also in the movie industry.

9. Martin Kove

Martin Kove as John Kreese. Photo: @Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

He acts as John Kreese, the head instructor of the Cobra Kai Karate dojo. Was Martin Kove in the military? The actor was in the army and is a trained martial artist. He acted his real life on Cobra Kai.

10. Peyton List

Peyton List as Tory Nichols. Photo: @Michael Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Peyton began her career as a child model. Did Cameron Boyce and Peyton List date? They dated for two years and broke up in April 2015. She wore wigs for the better part of Cobra Kai's third season.

11. Ron Thomas

Ron Thomas as Bobby Brown. Photo: @Chad Buchanan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Bobby from Cobra Kai a pastor? He was an ordained church minister from 1984 to 2018. The actor is still alive. Ron Thomas, who died in 2018, was an American basketball player from Louisville, Kentucky.

12. Courtney Henggeler

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso. Photo: @Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She plays the role of Daniel LaRusso's wife, Amanda. The actress has a home in Huntington. She grew up in Pennsylvania until she was about 14. Courtney's mum moved with her to Seaford after divorcing her dad.

13. Gianni DeCenzo

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri. Photo: @GeekChatRoom (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Gianni's older brother, Anthony, has Autism Spectrum and severe OCD. Their parents own a Respite Agency for people with disabilities. The 19-year-old was born in Los Angeles but now lives in Santa Clarita Valley.

14. Tamlyn Tomita

Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko. Photo: @JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who was the Japanese girl in Karate Kid 2? The Japanese-American actress/singer comes in Cobra Kai as Kumiko, a role she also played in Karate Kid Part 2. The actress left The Good Doctor towards the end of the second season.

15. Terayle Hill

Terayle Hill as Trey. Photo: @Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American actor, rapper, producer, and entrepreneur was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1994. He grew up in Moreno Valley, California, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to get a degree in arts for television and film from Clark Atlanta University.

16. Yuji Okumoto

YYuji Okumoto as Chozen Tugochi. Photo: @cobrakailatino (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The actor began Chito-ryu Karate training when he was thirteen. He had a brown belt by the time he was acting in the Karate Kid Part 2. In Cobra Kai, he is a Karate instructor. His uncle's Hawaiian style restaurant inspired him to do the same in Seattle, Washington.

17. Aedin Mincks

Aedin Mincks as Mitch. Photo: @Tasia Wells (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Georgian-born star is the youngest of three children in his family. He started acting at age 6. His latest projects include Colony, Fresh off the Boat and Bad Teacher.

18. Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi

Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi. Photo: @Roberto Schmidt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What actors played Cobra Kai in Karate Kid? Morita and Cobra Kai actor Macchio made three Karate Kid movies together from 1984 to 1989. However, the actors maintained a professional relationship. Pat died on 24th November 2005 at age 73.

19. Kwajalyn Brown

Kwajalyn Brown as Sheila. Photo: @Kwajalyn Brown (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The American stage, film, and television actress played Sheila (recurring role) on Cobra Kai. She was a lead character on Honey: Rise Up and Dance and a recurring actor on Drop Dead Diva.

20. Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser as Raymond. Photo: @Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

The actor missed out on Cobra Kai Season 3, for he was filming Disney's Cruella. The production period for both films clashed, thus forcing him to pick one. The actor is married and has one child.

21. Rob Garrison

Rob Garrison as Tommy. Photo: @voiceofthehwy

Source: Twitter

How did Rob Garrison die in real life? The actor had kidney and liver health complications during the filming of Cobra Kai Season 2. He was rushed to the hospital in West Virginia but passed away on 27th September 2009. Fans wrongly assumed Tommy of Cobra Kai had cancer.

22. Thomas Ian Griffith

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver. His wife, Mary Page Keller, is not in Cobra Kai. Photo: @Vince Bucci (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Griffith is an American actor, writer, producer, and martial artist. He has black belts in Kenpo Karate and Taekwondo. The actor has sparkling blue eyes, shoulder-length tresses, and a lean 6 feet and 5 inches muscular physique.

23. Bret Ernst

Bret Ernst as Louie LaRusso Jr. Photo: @Darryl James (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ernst was one of four comedians who performed in the Wild West Comedy Show, 30 Days and 30 Nights. He also appeared in the 2006 MTV wrestling show as a commentator for the Wrestling Society X segment.

25. Dan Ahdoot

Dan Ahdoot as Anoush. Photo: @Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Is Dan Ahdoot Persian? He is a Jewish Iranian American. The 40-year-old was born in Great Neck Estates, New York, USA. The celebrity has featured in Disney's Kickin' It and Showtime's Shameless.

26. Dallas Dupree Young

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny. Photo: @Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The uprising child actor has featured in The Good Place, 9-1-1, Shameless and notable projects. Dallas will join Netflix's Cobra Kai's characters as Kenny, a teen using Karate to defend himself from bullies.

27. Bo Mitchell

Bo Mitchell as Burks. Photo: @Chad Buchanan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old actor is famous in South America. He was born in Aiken, South Carolina, in 1994. Bo Mitchell is famous as Wayne Powers' nephew, for he acted that role in HBO TV's Eastbound and Down show.

28. Susan Gallagher

Susan Gallagher as Homeless Lynn. Photo: @Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

She is the mother of Caroline Lea and Bo Jahna. Susan has been married to James Allen Jahna since 1987 to date. The actress was born the youngest of four children to Buddy Gallagher and June Craton.

29. Randee Heller

Randee Heller as Lucille LaRusso. Photo: @Jeff Vespa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Heller was born on 10th June 1947 in Brooklyn, New York, USA, and acts as Lucille LaRusso on Cobra Kai, a traditional and supportive mother of Daniel LaRusso. Heller is known for playing Alice in the 1970s sitcom called Soap.

30. Diora Baird

Diora Baird as Shannon Keene. Photo: @Tasia Wells

Source: Getty Images

Her mother enrolled her in an acting class at a young age. Baird moved to Los Angeles at age 17 and worked as a waitress and model while pursuing an acting career. The actress stopped modelling a few years ago.

31. Sean Kanan

Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes. Photo: @Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

The American actor, producer, author and TV host was born on 2nd November 1966. Does Sean Kanan know Karate? The actor Shotokan Karate and kickboxing classes from 13.

32. Barrett Carnahan

Barrett Carnahan as John Kreese. Photo: @John Sciulli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actor also played David in Grey's Anatomy Season 12. The 28-year-old then landed roles on Drop Dead Diva and Modern Family before getting a Cobra Kai role.

33. Robyn Lively

Robyn Lively as Jessica Andrews.Photo: @Kimberly White (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Robyn Lively played Daniel LaRusso's friend Jessica Andrews in the Karate Kid Part 3. The actress comes from a family of famous actors. All her siblings Lori, Blake, Eric, and Jason, are actors.

34. Ken Davitian

Ken Davitian as Armand Zarkarian. Photo: @Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Is the guy from Borat in Cobra Kai? The American character actor, comedian and restaurant owner acted in the 2006 comedy film Borat. He joined Cobra Kai's cast in 2018. Ken Davitian speaks Armenian in Cobra Kai.

35. Jesse Kove

Jesse Kove as David. Photo: @Alison Buck (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actor plays David in flashbacks of Cobra Kai Season 3. Is Martin coves son in Cobra Kai? You have probably read about Jesse's father, Martin Kove, above. The father and son act together in Cobra Kai.

36. Erin Bradley Dangar

Erin Bradley Dangar as Counselor Blatt. Photo: @thedangarzone

Source: Facebook

She started her acting career at a young age in musical theatre. The actress is also into art direction and design, graphic designing, and photography. Erin is also a member of several Indie rock bands.

37. Khalil Everage

Khalil Everage as Chris. Photo: @Marcus Ingram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He was a co-lead actor besides Anthony Anderson in Netflix's 2019 BEATS film. The actor was also on THE CHI before he got a recurring role on Cobra Kai.

38. Nichole Brown

Nichole Brown as Aisha Robinson. Photo: @CinefilosRebeldesContraataca (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Why did Nichole leave Cobra Kai? The writers could not find a place for her. Therefore, Nichole was not part of Cobra Kai season 3. Aisha was among the few female Karate students of Cobra Kai.

39. Okea Eme-Akwari

Okea Eme-Akwari as Shawn Payne. Photo: @jasonvailphotography

Source: Facebook

The actor has also played in The Walking Dead (2010) and Greenland (2020). He played the role of a masked stranger in The Walking Dead. Okea is new to the acting industry and lives in Atlanta. He almost lost his eyesight last year.

40. Nobu McCarthy

Nobu McCarthy as Yukie. Photo: @cdn.fbsbx.com

Source: Facebook

McCarthy died on 6th April 2002 from a ruptured aortic aneurysm. She had just returned to work after suffering from pneumonia. The actress died while shooting another movie.

The world cannot wait for Cobra Kai actors to release the series on Netflix this December. Why was Cobra Kai banned? All Valley Committee of 1985 bans Cobra Kai for life because of unethical sportsmanship from John Kreese, Terry Silver, and Mike Barnes.

The entertainment world has so many entertaining stories. Yen.com.gh recently shared a list of 20 celebrity couples who have been together the longest. You are wrong to assume that celebrity marriages do not work.

For instance, Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been married for 42 years, while Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson's marriage is more than 40 years old. Who else is on the list?

Source: Yen.com.gh