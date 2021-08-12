The Black Stars have discovered their placement ahead of the 2021 Afcon draw

Ghana has been placed in Pot 2 with other African heavyweights

The draw for the 2021 African Cup of Nations will be held on Tuesday, 17 August

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana's senior men's national team, the Black Stars have been placed in Pot 2 of the upcoming draw for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

The draw will be held on Tuesday, 17 August at the Palas de Congres Hotel in Younde, Cameroon.

Ghana will be joined by 23 other nations for the draw which will see the teams divided into six groups with four in each.

Ghana placed in Pot 2 ahead of 2021 African Cup of Nations draw. Source:Twitter/footypic

Source: UGC

The Black Stars will be joined in Pot 2 with neighbours Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire, seven-time winners Egypt, Guinea and Mali.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to a Ghana Football Association statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, the seedings of the teams are based on the latest Fifa rankings.

"The 24 qualified teams are allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on the FIFA/Coca Cola World Ranking released on 12th August (the last ranking released before the date of the draw)"

Cameroon, who are hosting the tournament are placed in Pot 1 along with current champions Algeria, 1976 champions Morocco, three time champions Nigeria and 2019 finalists Senegal.

The 2021 African Cup of Nations will be held from 9 January to 6 February 2022 because of the effects of the global pandemic Covid.

The Black Stars will be hoping to win the elusive trophy for the first time since they last secured the trophy in 1982.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported of how the Black Stars of Ghana will find out their opponents for the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup on Nations on August 17, 2021, in a draw to be held in Cameroon.

Ghana qualified for the Nations Cup after finishing top of Group C, with four wins, a draw and a defeat.

The Confederation of African Football, (CAF) confirmed the date for the draw on their official website, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Source: Yen