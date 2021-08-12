Ghana drop three places in recent Fifa Men's World Ranking

Ghana has dropped places in the latest Fifa Rankings

The Black Stars dropped from their 49th position from the last ranking in May

They, however, maintained their spot in the African rankings

Ghana's senior men's national football team the Black Stars have dropped three places in the latest Fifa World Rankings.

Ghana dropped from their 49th position from the last ranking in May to 52nd in the new ranking released on Thursday, 12 August.

The Black Stars, however maintained their spot on the Caf rankings as they placed seventh as shown on the world governing body's website.

Senegal led on the continent table after adding three points to their total points. Tunisia followed in second place with Afcon champions Algeria coming in third.

Ghana's performance can be attributed to the poor showing in their recent past international friendlies against Cote d'Ivoire and Morocco in June.

The Black Stars played a goalless draw with the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire after losing to Morocco 1-0 four days earlier.

Elsewhere, Belgium maintained their position at the summit of the rankings with Brazil overtaking France for the second spot. Recent Euro champions Italy, reaped heavy from their summer exploits as they jumped to the fifth position just behind finalist England.

Find the Caf Top 10 from the latest FIFA Rankings:

Senegal Tunisia Algeria Morocco Nigeria Egypt Ghana Cameroon Cote D'Ivoire Mali

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's Black Stars have been given the approval to use the Accra and Cape Coast stadia for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers later this year.

The Black Stars will begin their journey to Qatar 2022 with a game against Ethiopia on September 1, 2021, in either Accra or Cape Coast.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the two stadia, and this has been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.

