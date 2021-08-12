Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation president believes all sporting disciplines should be given equal attention

Mr. George Lamptey is not of the view that only boxing should be supported

Most of Ghana's medals won at the Olympics comes from boxing

Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation president Mr. George Lamptey is of the view that all sporting disciplines in Ghana can yield rewards when given the needed support.

After Ghana won bronze at the just ended Olympics in Tokyo, many people are of the view that support should only go to boxing as majority of the medals won at the Olympics by Ghanaians were from the discipline.

Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympics when he reached the semi-finals of the mens featherweight division.

All sporting disciplines in Ghana should benefit from Government support says Amateur Boxing President. Source:Twitter/sportsgh24

However, speaking on the issue on Rainbow Radio and sighted by YEN.com.gh the famed sports administrator refuted such views and insisted it will be better to invest in all sports.

"Government should invest in all sporting disciplines, they all perform in the name of Ghana, so it shouldn’t be one discipline benefiting from the government”

Mr Lamptey further disclosed that the Ghana Olympic Committee are not resting on their laurels as they plan on continuing the work they started to perform well at the Commonwealth games as well as the All African Games.

“Preparations have begun towards the All African Games. We know that there are three tournaments for us to participate in which are the just ended Olympic Games in Tokyo, Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and All African Games, and I can assure you that we did not focus on only the Olympic games”

