Highly-rated Ghanaian winger, Osman Bukari, has joined French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes from Belgium outfit KAA Gent on a season long loan.

The 22-year-old speedy forward moves to France after a season in Belgium with KAA Gent.

The French club, FC Nantes, confirmed the arrival of the Ghanaian on their official website on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Talented Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari joins French side FC Nantes. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FCNantes

Source: Twitter

"FC Nantes and KAA Gent (Jupiler Pro League, BEL) have reached an agreement for the loan - without an option to buy - of the winger, Osman Bukari (22), until the end of the 2021 season. 2022," wrote the club on their official website.

Bukari, who started his career in Ghana, with newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions went to Europe in 2018, to join Anderlecht's U-21 team.

His outstanding performances saw him earn a move to Slovakia to play for topflight side AS Trencin. At Trencin, he played 66 matches, scoring 16 goals and creating 25 assists.

He returned to Belgium in the summer of 2020 to sign for KAA Gent, where he had a stellar debut campaign, scoring four and creating six assists in 25 matches.

"I'm very happy to sign for and start a new phase in my life at this great club. I will work assiduously to meet the goals of FC Nantes," wrote an exited Bukari.

The youngster made his Black Stars debut this year, featuring in the 1-1 draw against South Africa in Johannesburg in March.

Gent have inserted a not option to buy clause in the contract, which means he returns after his loan spell.

"Osman Bukari will move to FC Nantes on a rental basis until the end of the season. Bonne chance Osman!," KAA Gent posted.

