Romelu Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge in a €115 million (about GHC812 million) deal

Chelsea announced the capture of the striker on Thursday, August 12

But Ghanaian striker, Yahaya Mohammed, is not happy with the move

Former Black Stars player, Yahaya Mohammed, has labelled Belgian Romelu Lukaku's move to English Premier League side Chelsea a mistake.

Mohammed, who plies his trade in the Ghana Premier League with Aduana Stars, believes Lukaku should have stayed with Italian club, Inter Milan, instead of moving to a club where he did not make it the first time.

Aduana Stars captain Yahaya Mohammed says Lukaku to Chelsea is a bad move. Source:Twitter/footypics

Source: Twitter

A statement on the club's website said "Lukaku is back at Stamford Bridge a decade after he originally joined the club."

Lukaku first joined Chelsea in 2011, where he made only 15 appearances in three season. He was sent on loan twice before finally joining Everton on a permanent deal.

The Belgian then joined Manchester United before moving to Inter Milan where he won the Scudetto.

Mohammed who is a big fan of the Belgian and was also compared to him sometime in his career thinks the return of 'Big Rom' to Chelsea could lead to trouble.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 33-year old Ghanaian expresses his fear of what could happen with Lukaku in London.

"I really love him so much that they called me Lukaku too in Ghana is a mistake for him to move back to where he did make it before am really scared for him hmmmm"

After fans reacted to his comments, Mohammed retorted that he was not looking for the downfall of Lukaku

"Am not talking any how u have to understand what I said in never wish him bad ok" (sic)

Mohammed, the captain of Aduana Stars led his team to fourth in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

