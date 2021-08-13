Inside Lionel Messi’s GHC41m apartment with 6 pools and 1,000-bottle wine cellar

Lionel Messi recently completed his switch from Spanish outfit Barcelona to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain

Messi finally secured his move away from Barcelona where he spent about two decades and now he shops for house in Paris

The 34-year-old earlier purchased a luxury apartment in Miami which is thousands of miles from his new club

A luxury apartment in Maimi, USA, owned by new Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has been identified and details have emerged via Daily Star.

Although the superstar has now left Spain and moved to Paris, one of his lavish properties is thousands of miles away in Miami, as he continued to shop for an apartment in France.

However, the luxury apartment in Miami allows Messi access to six swimming pools and a 1000-bottle wine cellar as well as a private chef.

Lionel Messi’s exotic apartment in Miami. Photo: Daily Star

In fact, once he leaves PSG, he could move there permanently, but the Argentine has houses in different parts of Europe.

The apartment could serve as an early preparation for his stint in the MLS as the 34-year-old has been linked to join Inter Miami co-owned by David Beckham.

It was gathered via SunSport that Messi acquired the entire ninth floor of the luxury apartment back in April this year for £5m (about N2.8billion).

The facility is also fitted with a spa, fitness centre and children's playhouse, totalling to 511 square metres of space across four bedrooms and as many bathrooms.

Messi said in 2020 via GOAL:

"I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living in that league and that life.

"But if it happens or not I don't know. One potential next club is David Beckham's Inter Miami, who have made their plans no secret."

PSG to launch bid for Ronaldo next summer

Meanwhile, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo might finally play alongside his eternal rival Lionel Messi if Paris Saint-Germain succeed in their pursuit for the Portuguese next summer, SunSport reports.

The French giants have already completed the signing of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi from Spanish club Barcelona.

The Argentine broke down in tears during his farewell speech at the Spanish club where he spent over two decades of his career winning several titles.

Upon completion of Leo Messi signing, reports have it that PSG have now set their sights on signing Cristiano Ronaldo who is open to leaving Juventus.

Bernardo Silva wants out at Manchester City

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bernando Silva is reportedly planning to leave Manchester City to join Barcelona this transfer window as reported by The Hard Tackle.

The 26-year-old is willing to force a move away from the Etihad Stadium even if it means he takes a pay cut to achieve his aim.

Silva is currently valued at £45 million despite having a deal with them until 2025 but doesn't seem to appreciate the rotation style of his manager Pep Guardiola.

